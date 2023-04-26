FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion.

Vistra Trading Down 1.3 %

VST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of VST opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

