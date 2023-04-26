FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $27.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ FY2024 earnings at $27.44 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million.

Danaos Trading Down 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE DAC opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth $223,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $305,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

