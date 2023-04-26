FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.22. Capital Power has a one year low of C$40.06 and a one year high of C$51.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

