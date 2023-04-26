FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

TSE BTE opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.