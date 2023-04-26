FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rubellite Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of RBY opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

