Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 14,479 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

VSS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

