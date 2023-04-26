Full Sail Capital LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.26. 1,146,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

