Full Sail Capital LLC Has $19.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.