Full Sail Capital LLC Has $15.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VFH stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 368,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,063. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

