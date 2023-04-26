Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HYD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 844,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

