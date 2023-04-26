Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 138,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.