FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.68

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.68, but opened at $59.13. FRP shares last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $542.26 million, a P/E ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Further Reading

