Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.