Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 215 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.94. 1,016,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.