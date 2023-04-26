Front Barnett Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.59. The company had a trading volume of 727,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,220. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

