freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.38.
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.
