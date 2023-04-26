Frax Share Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $599.52 million and $17.18 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $8.37 or 0.00029517 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,643,603 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

