Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

