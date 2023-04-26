FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.12 and last traded at $135.12. Approximately 1,337 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $134.88.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.