Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

