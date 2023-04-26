Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE FLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
