Fiserv, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Fiserv stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

