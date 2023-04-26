First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $47,069.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

