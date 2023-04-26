First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Down 3.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 46,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 144,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 787,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after buying an additional 268,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,506 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.