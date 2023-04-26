First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Down 3.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 46,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 144,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.