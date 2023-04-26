First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of ($3.10) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,024,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,609,000 after purchasing an additional 862,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.