First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

About First Republic Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 208.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

