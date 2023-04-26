First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 49.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,316,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after buying an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $218,778,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.