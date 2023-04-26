First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 188,679,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,158,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

