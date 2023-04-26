First Horizon Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.2 %

FHN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 539,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $133,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,744,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Horizon by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

