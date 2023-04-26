First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FCF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 240,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

