First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 418,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

