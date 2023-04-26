Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:FC opened at C$11.30 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market cap of C$389.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9526971 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.