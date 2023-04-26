FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.56%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FINW opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.27. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

