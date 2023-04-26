FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.56%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ FINW opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.27. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
