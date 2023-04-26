Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,948. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

