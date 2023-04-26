Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

FHLC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. 67,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,651. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

