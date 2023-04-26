FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Down 1.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 1,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

FFBW Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Get FFBW alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FFBW by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.