Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $282.97 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $282.97 million and approximately $43.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062334 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039078 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019410 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006945 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002830 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,241,672 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
