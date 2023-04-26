Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $282.97 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $282.97 million and approximately $43.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,241,672 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

