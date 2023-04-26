Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $291.61 million and approximately $67.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,235,457 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

