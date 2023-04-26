Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 321,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,305. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

