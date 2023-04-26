Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 6%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 5,003,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,851,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Farfetch Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $14,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

