Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

EXR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,475. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

