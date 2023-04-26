Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exponent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Exponent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exponent by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

