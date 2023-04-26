eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

