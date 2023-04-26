Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91. 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

