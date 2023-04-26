Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.79

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 11392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Evotec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Evotec

(Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.