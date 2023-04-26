Euronav NV to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million.

Euronav Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EURN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DNB Markets boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Euronav stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Euronav has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Euronav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Euronav by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

