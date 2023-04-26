Ethereum Classic Price Hits $20.19 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $130.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.19 or 0.00067924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00308912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00540379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00413074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,116,452 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

