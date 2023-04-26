Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

