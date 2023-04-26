Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.90.

Shares of ERO traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.32. 95,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,045. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$27.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

