Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

