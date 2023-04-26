Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversified Royalty Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

